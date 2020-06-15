All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5270 SW Blueberry Dr.

5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive · (541) 752-4000
Location

5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. · Avail. Jul 24

$3,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2227 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management.

Massive yard professionally maintained!

Furnished with couches, large dining table, desk and chair in each bedroom, dresser in each bedroom and some beds available.

Amenities:
* Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html
* 5 Huge private bedrooms + a den, keyed locks for each room for increased security
* 3 Full bathrooms, granite counter tops, designed to be shared
* Big kitchen with , two refrigerators, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, large counter space
* Laundry room with washer and dryer
* Very large family room, patio and backyard, attached garage
* Central Air, Heating and Air Conditioning

Terms: Lease through June/July 2020

Utilities: Not Included

Pet Policy: No pets please

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE2264945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. have any available units?
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. have?
Some of 5270 SW Blueberry Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. have a pool?
No, 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5270 SW Blueberry Dr. has units with dishwashers.
