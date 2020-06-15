Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area on-site laundry parking garage

5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management.



Massive yard professionally maintained!



Furnished with couches, large dining table, desk and chair in each bedroom, dresser in each bedroom and some beds available.



Amenities:

* Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html

* 5 Huge private bedrooms + a den, keyed locks for each room for increased security

* 3 Full bathrooms, granite counter tops, designed to be shared

* Big kitchen with , two refrigerators, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, large counter space

* Laundry room with washer and dryer

* Very large family room, patio and backyard, attached garage

* Central Air, Heating and Air Conditioning



Terms: Lease through June/July 2020



Utilities: Not Included



Pet Policy: No pets please



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED



(RLNE2264945)