5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management.
Massive yard professionally maintained!
Furnished with couches, large dining table, desk and chair in each bedroom, dresser in each bedroom and some beds available.
Amenities:
* 5 Huge private bedrooms + a den, keyed locks for each room for increased security
* 3 Full bathrooms, granite counter tops, designed to be shared
* Big kitchen with , two refrigerators, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, large counter space
* Laundry room with washer and dryer
* Very large family room, patio and backyard, attached garage
* Central Air, Heating and Air Conditioning
Terms: Lease through June/July 2020
Utilities: Not Included
Pet Policy: No pets please
