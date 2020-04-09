All apartments in Corvallis
465 NE Conifer Blvd

465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard · (541) 754-6102
Location

465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR 97330
Northeast Corvallis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 465 NE Conifer Blvd · Avail. Aug 7

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1337 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School. Featuring an open floorplan, private balcony, gas fireplace, and attached one car garage. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. No smoking, small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Utilities are tenant paid. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us online at www.WWVPM.com to apply online.

(RLNE2200367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 NE Conifer Blvd have any available units?
465 NE Conifer Blvd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 NE Conifer Blvd have?
Some of 465 NE Conifer Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 NE Conifer Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
465 NE Conifer Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 NE Conifer Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 NE Conifer Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 465 NE Conifer Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 465 NE Conifer Blvd does offer parking.
Does 465 NE Conifer Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 NE Conifer Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 NE Conifer Blvd have a pool?
No, 465 NE Conifer Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 465 NE Conifer Blvd have accessible units?
No, 465 NE Conifer Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 465 NE Conifer Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 NE Conifer Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
