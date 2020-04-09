Amenities

465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School. Featuring an open floorplan, private balcony, gas fireplace, and attached one car garage. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. No smoking, small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Utilities are tenant paid. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us online at www.WWVPM.com to apply online.



