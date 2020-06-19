All apartments in Corvallis
1895 NW Arthur Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1895 NW Arthur Circle

1895 Northwest Arthur Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1895 Northwest Arthur Circle, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
1895 NW Arthur Circle Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home With Large Backyard & Pet Friendly! - Newly remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath house with large yard all around. Updates include new carpet, vinyl and counter tops.Washer and Dryer hookups in unit. Use of fireplace is not included in tenancy. Covered back patio looking over spacious backyard. Pet friendly with additional deposit and pet rent. Attached double car garage. City path to Kings Blvd. to Bus Route. Tenant pays all utilities - water/sewer, garbage, electricity and gas. Tenant responsible for landscaping. Apply online at www.athomepm.net

(RLNE2071881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1895 NW Arthur Circle have any available units?
1895 NW Arthur Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1895 NW Arthur Circle have?
Some of 1895 NW Arthur Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1895 NW Arthur Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1895 NW Arthur Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1895 NW Arthur Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1895 NW Arthur Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1895 NW Arthur Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1895 NW Arthur Circle does offer parking.
Does 1895 NW Arthur Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1895 NW Arthur Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1895 NW Arthur Circle have a pool?
No, 1895 NW Arthur Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1895 NW Arthur Circle have accessible units?
No, 1895 NW Arthur Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1895 NW Arthur Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1895 NW Arthur Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
