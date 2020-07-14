All apartments in Clackamas County
8833 SE 70th Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

8833 SE 70th Ave

8833 Southeast 70th Avenue · (503) 620-1333
Location

8833 Southeast 70th Avenue, Clackamas County, OR 97206
Southgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8833 SE 70th Ave · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8833 SE 70th Ave Available 04/20/20 Charming SE Portland Home- Like New Inside! - Property activated on March 23, 2020 at 10:50 am. Manager will be accepting applications 72 hours post activation date. Applications will be accepted in the order received no earlier than March 26, 2020 at 10:50 am. Please note an eight hour penalty will be added if your application is received before the time stated above. All applicants will be subject to meet the required terms stated in the screening criteria attached to the rental application.

This home is an accessible unit: Yes ? No ?

Available: April 20, 2020
Pets: Possible with approval and increased deposit
Approximate Sq Ft: 980
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Heating: Electric / Gas Heat
Terms: Lease through July 8, 2020 or longer
Rent: $1,495.00
Security Deposit: $1,470.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Multnomah

Description: SE Portland- Large Corner Lot Home with large yard. Features Gleaming Hardwood Floors and lots of storage space. Spacious Kitchen Includes Matching Appliances, Tile Backsplash and Oak Cabinets. Updated Bathroom. Attached Garage.

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

(RLNE3872539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8833 SE 70th Ave have any available units?
8833 SE 70th Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8833 SE 70th Ave have?
Some of 8833 SE 70th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8833 SE 70th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8833 SE 70th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8833 SE 70th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8833 SE 70th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clackamas County.
Does 8833 SE 70th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8833 SE 70th Ave offers parking.
Does 8833 SE 70th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8833 SE 70th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8833 SE 70th Ave have a pool?
No, 8833 SE 70th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8833 SE 70th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8833 SE 70th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8833 SE 70th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8833 SE 70th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8833 SE 70th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8833 SE 70th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
