8833 SE 70th Ave Available 04/20/20 Charming SE Portland Home- Like New Inside! - Property activated on March 23, 2020 at 10:50 am. Manager will be accepting applications 72 hours post activation date. Applications will be accepted in the order received no earlier than March 26, 2020 at 10:50 am. Please note an eight hour penalty will be added if your application is received before the time stated above. All applicants will be subject to meet the required terms stated in the screening criteria attached to the rental application.



This home is an accessible unit: Yes ? No ?



Available: April 20, 2020

Pets: Possible with approval and increased deposit

Approximate Sq Ft: 980

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Heating: Electric / Gas Heat

Terms: Lease through July 8, 2020 or longer

Rent: $1,495.00

Security Deposit: $1,470.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Multnomah



Description: SE Portland- Large Corner Lot Home with large yard. Features Gleaming Hardwood Floors and lots of storage space. Spacious Kitchen Includes Matching Appliances, Tile Backsplash and Oak Cabinets. Updated Bathroom. Attached Garage.



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com



