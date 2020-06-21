7248 NW Abigail Terrace

Amenities
Lovely 4 BD 2.5 BA Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a highly desirable Bethany area, A+ Schools! **Solar Energy!** - * Location! Location! Location! East Facing Home w/beautiful rose bushes in the front yard
* Newer 4 BD 2.5 BA Home in Abbey Creek - highly desirable Bethany Area
* This home has a spectacular open floor plan w/ lots of natural light
* Cozy living room gas fireplace
* First level has all hardwood flooring, the second level has soft carpet!
* Kitchen offers SS appliances, ** Brand New Fridge** eating bar and lots of cabinet space!
* Large master suite w/large walk-in closet!
* Upstairs guest bedrooms and bath are spacious!
* Gas forced air-heating & air-conditioning, Nest Thermostat!
* Solar Power use available! Keeps your bills low while keeping the environment green!
* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer and dryer
* Private fenced backyard with full height fencing for privacy. Stone patio, easy maintenance, great cozy space for entertaining!
* Close to QFC and Albertsons, Prime location for shopping & restaurants
* Attached 2 car garage, with ceiling storage racks!
* Only Minutes to Intel, Nike & Downtown!!!
Schools: Springville Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High
** Tenants to confirm school**
** No Pets Allowed **
** No Smoking Allowed **
Available to show by Appointment
Move-in Ready: NOW
Lease Options: 12 Month Lease Available
FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info
APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit
APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
