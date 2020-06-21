7248 NW Abigail Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 4 BD 2.5 BA Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a highly desirable Bethany area, A+ Schools! **Solar Energy!** - * Location! Location! Location! East Facing Home w/beautiful rose bushes in the front yard

* Newer 4 BD 2.5 BA Home in Abbey Creek - highly desirable Bethany Area

* This home has a spectacular open floor plan w/ lots of natural light

* Cozy living room gas fireplace

* First level has all hardwood flooring, the second level has soft carpet!

* Kitchen offers SS appliances, ** Brand New Fridge** eating bar and lots of cabinet space!

* Large master suite w/large walk-in closet!

* Upstairs guest bedrooms and bath are spacious!

* Gas forced air-heating & air-conditioning, Nest Thermostat!

* Solar Power use available! Keeps your bills low while keeping the environment green!

* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer and dryer

* Private fenced backyard with full height fencing for privacy. Stone patio, easy maintenance, great cozy space for entertaining!

* Close to QFC and Albertsons, Prime location for shopping & restaurants

* Attached 2 car garage, with ceiling storage racks!

* Only Minutes to Intel, Nike & Downtown!!!



Schools: Springville Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High

** Tenants to confirm school**



** No Pets Allowed **

** No Smoking Allowed **



Available to show by Appointment

Move-in Ready: NOW

Lease Options: 12 Month Lease Available



FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info



APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application link

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835604)