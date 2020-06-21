All apartments in Bethany
7248 NW Abigail Terrace

7248 Northwest Abigail Terrace · (503) 567-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7248 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7248 NW Abigail Terrace · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 4 BD 2.5 BA Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a highly desirable Bethany area, A+ Schools! **Solar Energy!** - * Location! Location! Location! East Facing Home w/beautiful rose bushes in the front yard
* Newer 4 BD 2.5 BA Home in Abbey Creek - highly desirable Bethany Area
* This home has a spectacular open floor plan w/ lots of natural light
* Cozy living room gas fireplace
* First level has all hardwood flooring, the second level has soft carpet!
* Kitchen offers SS appliances, ** Brand New Fridge** eating bar and lots of cabinet space!
* Large master suite w/large walk-in closet!
* Upstairs guest bedrooms and bath are spacious!
* Gas forced air-heating & air-conditioning, Nest Thermostat!
* Solar Power use available! Keeps your bills low while keeping the environment green!
* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer and dryer
* Private fenced backyard with full height fencing for privacy. Stone patio, easy maintenance, great cozy space for entertaining!
* Close to QFC and Albertsons, Prime location for shopping & restaurants
* Attached 2 car garage, with ceiling storage racks!
* Only Minutes to Intel, Nike & Downtown!!!

Schools: Springville Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High
** Tenants to confirm school**

** No Pets Allowed **
** No Smoking Allowed **

Available to show by Appointment
Move-in Ready: NOW
Lease Options: 12 Month Lease Available

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace have any available units?
7248 NW Abigail Terrace has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace have?
Some of 7248 NW Abigail Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 NW Abigail Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7248 NW Abigail Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 NW Abigail Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7248 NW Abigail Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7248 NW Abigail Terrace does offer parking.
Does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 NW Abigail Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace have a pool?
No, 7248 NW Abigail Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7248 NW Abigail Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7248 NW Abigail Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7248 NW Abigail Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7248 NW Abigail Terrace has units with air conditioning.
