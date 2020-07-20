Amenities
12702 NW Alsace Ln. Available 08/04/20 12702 NW Alsace Ln. ~ MAGNIFICENT CUSTOM HOME - This fully upgraded and customized 2- story 2706 s.f. home features sprawling hardwood floors on both levels with a custom built-in speaker system throughout. Multiple ceiling fans and lots of built in shelves and bookcases. The 4 bedrooms are fully carpeted and feature custom closet built-ins. Add in the central air and gas fireplace, you have it all!
The main level sports the kitchen, (fully loaded with all appliances), living room, dining room, family room, 1 bedroom and a half bathroom. Upstairs has master bedroom, (with an extra room off of it) and 2 other bedrooms AND.... believe it or not, a large bonus room with a wet bar. Oh..... and don't forget the washer and dryer is also provided!
The luxuries continue to the outdoors with a fenced backyard, a built in BBQ with running water and mini fridge. The 2 car garage offers extra custom storage cabinets on both sides! But that's not all........ landscape maintenance is included!!!
Drive by this home in this beautiful neighborhood and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing. No smoking and no pets
Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com
