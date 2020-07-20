All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 12702 NW Alsace Ln..
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

12702 NW Alsace Ln.

12702 Northwest Alsace Lane · (503) 526-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12702 Northwest Alsace Lane, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12702 NW Alsace Ln. · Avail. Aug 4

$2,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
12702 NW Alsace Ln. Available 08/04/20 12702 NW Alsace Ln. ~ MAGNIFICENT CUSTOM HOME - This fully upgraded and customized 2- story 2706 s.f. home features sprawling hardwood floors on both levels with a custom built-in speaker system throughout. Multiple ceiling fans and lots of built in shelves and bookcases. The 4 bedrooms are fully carpeted and feature custom closet built-ins. Add in the central air and gas fireplace, you have it all!

The main level sports the kitchen, (fully loaded with all appliances), living room, dining room, family room, 1 bedroom and a half bathroom. Upstairs has master bedroom, (with an extra room off of it) and 2 other bedrooms AND.... believe it or not, a large bonus room with a wet bar. Oh..... and don't forget the washer and dryer is also provided!

The luxuries continue to the outdoors with a fenced backyard, a built in BBQ with running water and mini fridge. The 2 car garage offers extra custom storage cabinets on both sides! But that's not all........ landscape maintenance is included!!!

Drive by this home in this beautiful neighborhood and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing. No smoking and no pets

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE4236355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. have any available units?
12702 NW Alsace Ln. has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. have?
Some of 12702 NW Alsace Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12702 NW Alsace Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
12702 NW Alsace Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12702 NW Alsace Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 12702 NW Alsace Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 12702 NW Alsace Ln. offers parking.
Does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12702 NW Alsace Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. have a pool?
No, 12702 NW Alsace Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. have accessible units?
No, 12702 NW Alsace Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12702 NW Alsace Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12702 NW Alsace Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12702 NW Alsace Ln. has units with air conditioning.
