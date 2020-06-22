683 SW Peak View Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Stunning Southwest Bend Town Home! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the heart of the Old Mill District. Enjoy living just minutes away from amenities, shops, restaurants and so much more! The kitchen and living room are an open concept design that makes this home feel light, bright, and spacious! There is also a hot tub so you can relax and enjoy! This one won't last long!



* 12 month lease

* Washer/Dryer included

* Dog considered with owner approval and additional deposit

* No cats

* Attached garage



(RLNE5849184)