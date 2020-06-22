All apartments in Bend
683 SW Peak View Place

683 Southwest Peak View Place · No Longer Available
Location

683 Southwest Peak View Place, Bend, OR 97702
Southern Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Southwest Bend Town Home! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the heart of the Old Mill District. Enjoy living just minutes away from amenities, shops, restaurants and so much more! The kitchen and living room are an open concept design that makes this home feel light, bright, and spacious! There is also a hot tub so you can relax and enjoy! This one won't last long!

* 12 month lease
* Washer/Dryer included
* Dog considered with owner approval and additional deposit
* No cats
* Attached garage

(RLNE5849184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 SW Peak View Place have any available units?
683 SW Peak View Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 683 SW Peak View Place have?
Some of 683 SW Peak View Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 SW Peak View Place currently offering any rent specials?
683 SW Peak View Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 SW Peak View Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 683 SW Peak View Place is pet friendly.
Does 683 SW Peak View Place offer parking?
Yes, 683 SW Peak View Place does offer parking.
Does 683 SW Peak View Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 683 SW Peak View Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 SW Peak View Place have a pool?
No, 683 SW Peak View Place does not have a pool.
Does 683 SW Peak View Place have accessible units?
No, 683 SW Peak View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 683 SW Peak View Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 SW Peak View Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 683 SW Peak View Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 683 SW Peak View Place does not have units with air conditioning.
