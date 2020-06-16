Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

63347 Lamoine Ln. Available 07/21/20 Great single level home in NE Bend! - Nice 1700 square foot single level home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of windows for natural light with a modern 3 way slider to a nice fenced in backyard. Custom built-ins through out and a custom built work space. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Kitchen has lots of counter space with beautiful engineered wood floors everywhere except bedrooms. Large living room with gas fireplace. Utility room with full size connections and a 2 car garage.



12 Month Lease



Sorry, no pets.



No smoking/vaping



Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4947290)