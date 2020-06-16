All apartments in Bend
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

63347 Lamoine Ln.

63347 Lamoine Lane · (541) 330-8403 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63347 Lamoine Lane, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 63347 Lamoine Ln. · Avail. Jul 21

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
63347 Lamoine Ln. Available 07/21/20 Great single level home in NE Bend! - Nice 1700 square foot single level home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of windows for natural light with a modern 3 way slider to a nice fenced in backyard. Custom built-ins through out and a custom built work space. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Kitchen has lots of counter space with beautiful engineered wood floors everywhere except bedrooms. Large living room with gas fireplace. Utility room with full size connections and a 2 car garage.

12 Month Lease

Sorry, no pets.

No smoking/vaping

Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4947290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63347 Lamoine Ln. have any available units?
63347 Lamoine Ln. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63347 Lamoine Ln. have?
Some of 63347 Lamoine Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63347 Lamoine Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
63347 Lamoine Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63347 Lamoine Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 63347 Lamoine Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 63347 Lamoine Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 63347 Lamoine Ln. does offer parking.
Does 63347 Lamoine Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63347 Lamoine Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63347 Lamoine Ln. have a pool?
No, 63347 Lamoine Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 63347 Lamoine Ln. have accessible units?
No, 63347 Lamoine Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 63347 Lamoine Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 63347 Lamoine Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63347 Lamoine Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 63347 Lamoine Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
