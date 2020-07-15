Amenities

63135 NE DeHaviland Street Available 08/11/20 Updated home near new Bend Park! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1869 sq ft in convenient location near parkway, and close to Trader Joe’s, restaurants and shopping! This would be an easy commute to Redmond! This Earth Advantage home is modern and makes utilities more efficient with water saver toilets, high efficient furnace and extra insulation. Home features newer paint and flooring throughout, large bedrooms, high ceilings and many closets. Tile back splashes in bathrooms, and the master bathroom has a high dual sink counter top! Formal dining room, island in kitchen, newer whirlpool stainless appliances with a flat top stove. Bonus area at top of stairs large enough for play area or office. The laundry room is also located upstairs, close to the bedrooms! Extra large double car garage with alley entrance. HOA takes care of front yard landscaping. Fenced side yards and covered patio.



12 Month lease



Sorry, NO pets



No Smoking/Vaping



Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



