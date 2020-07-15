All apartments in Bend
63135 NE DeHaviland Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

63135 NE DeHaviland Street

63135 NE De Haviland St · No Longer Available
Location

63135 NE De Haviland St, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
63135 NE DeHaviland Street Available 08/11/20 Updated home near new Bend Park! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1869 sq ft in convenient location near parkway, and close to Trader Joe’s, restaurants and shopping! This would be an easy commute to Redmond! This Earth Advantage home is modern and makes utilities more efficient with water saver toilets, high efficient furnace and extra insulation. Home features newer paint and flooring throughout, large bedrooms, high ceilings and many closets. Tile back splashes in bathrooms, and the master bathroom has a high dual sink counter top! Formal dining room, island in kitchen, newer whirlpool stainless appliances with a flat top stove. Bonus area at top of stairs large enough for play area or office. The laundry room is also located upstairs, close to the bedrooms! Extra large double car garage with alley entrance. HOA takes care of front yard landscaping. Fenced side yards and covered patio.

12 Month lease

Sorry, NO pets

No Smoking/Vaping

Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

**Please note: Due to COVID-19 we are not currently showing occupied homes for the safety of our residents & staff. Instead, we offer video tours for our occupied homes as well as video tours or in person showings for our vacant homes. Once your application has been submitted, we will contact you with the next steps. If the property is listed on the website, it is still considered available.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3389151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street have any available units?
63135 NE DeHaviland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street have?
Some of 63135 NE DeHaviland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63135 NE DeHaviland Street currently offering any rent specials?
63135 NE DeHaviland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63135 NE DeHaviland Street pet-friendly?
No, 63135 NE DeHaviland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street offer parking?
Yes, 63135 NE DeHaviland Street offers parking.
Does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63135 NE DeHaviland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street have a pool?
Yes, 63135 NE DeHaviland Street has a pool.
Does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street have accessible units?
No, 63135 NE DeHaviland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 63135 NE DeHaviland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63135 NE DeHaviland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63135 NE DeHaviland Street has units with air conditioning.
