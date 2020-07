Amenities

61361 Elkhorn St. Available 07/31/20 Great SW Location with Fresh Paint and New Carpet! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features brand new carpet, fresh paint, W/D hookups, and a fenced backyard with landscaping included. Conveniently located, just a little over a mile to the Old Mill, and the river trail! No smoking. One dog considered with additional deposit of $750.



No Cats Allowed



