Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

61155 SW Kepler Available 07/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Home in Southwest Bend! - This beautifully maintained home in the Pheasant Run neighborhood in SW Bend is conveniently located near schools, shopping and other amenities. It has a lovely low maintenance landscape with an inviting front porch. The home features a great room style living/dining room with large windows that offer a lot of natural light that make the home feel open and spacious! The updated kitchen has gorgeous oak hardwood floors, wood cabinetry, tile counter tops and a breakfast bar. There is also an office on the first floor. The spacious master bathroom has a walk-in closet and the bath features tile floors and a great soaking tub!



* 12 month lease

* Tenant Responsible for all utilities and landscaping

* Small dog upon owner approval and additional deposit

* NO CATS



***This is a Placement Property - Owner will be Landlord***



(RLNE2395637)