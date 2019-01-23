Amenities
61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE, BEND, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN
Sorry, no showings until date available.
The Bridges features a Clubhouse, Swimming Area and Sports Complex and over 2 miles of walking/biking paths.
Within minutes of high quality health care services, shopping and dining.
visitbend.com/about-bend-oregon/moving-bend-oregon/neighborhoods/eastside
Craftsman Tudor 2-story 1854 sq. ft home built year 2007 by quality builder Pahlisch Homes.
friendly outdoor oriented neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, oversized 2 car garage with alley access.
Other great features include:
Open floor plan room with 9 ceilings
Cozy gas fireplace
Tiled counters
Ceiling fans
Kitchen features include large skylight, eating bar and pantry.
Hand-scraped hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and dining area
Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, disposal. Washer and dryer also provided
Spacious Master suite on main level features walk-in closet, soaking tub and double vanities
Guest bedrooms are upstairs
Laundry room folding counter and cabinetry
Forced air gas heat
Central air-conditioning
Covered porch
Pergola
Private partially covered stamped concrete patio for outdoor entertaining
Beautifully landscaped yard with underground irrigation system
Directions: Off 3rd Street (South Business Hwy 97), take the Reed Market exit. Follow Reed Market East and take the second exit from the roundabout on 15th. Head south on 15th, turn east (left) on Golden Gate Place into the Bridges subdivision, turn right on Sydney Harbor.
Utilities: CEC, CNG, Bend City Water and Sewer, Cascade Disposal.
Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.
Note: Upon execution of the Lease Agreement, the Owner will be the Landlord.
NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home. The CC&R's prohibit trailer or RV parking except for 72 hours loading or unloading.
NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies
Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.
PETS: OWNER PREFERS NO PETS. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. Additional Security Deposit for cat is $100. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $ 350. Dog pet rent is $ 25/per month.
Yard Care: Renter is responsible for entire premises. Owner will supplement fertilizer, edging, and pruning.
Available 7/15. Rent $2250. 12 month lease.
Deposit $2350. Professional carpet cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. Note: Estimated carpet cleaning cost $325.
