Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

61146 Sydney Harbor Available 07/15/20 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE, BEND, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN - 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE - Bend, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN



Sorry, no showings until date available.



The Bridges features a Clubhouse, Swimming Area and Sports Complex and over 2 miles of walking/biking paths.



Within minutes of high quality health care services, shopping and dining.



visitbend.com/about-bend-oregon/moving-bend-oregon/neighborhoods/eastside



Craftsman Tudor 2-story 1854 sq. ft home built year 2007 by quality builder Pahlisch Homes.



friendly outdoor oriented neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, oversized 2 car garage with alley access.



Other great features include:



Open floor plan room with 9 ceilings

Cozy gas fireplace

Tiled counters

Ceiling fans

Kitchen features include large skylight, eating bar and pantry.

Hand-scraped hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and dining area

Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, disposal. Washer and dryer also provided

Spacious Master suite on main level features walk-in closet, soaking tub and double vanities

Guest bedrooms are upstairs

Laundry room folding counter and cabinetry

Forced air gas heat

Central air-conditioning

Covered porch

Pergola

Private partially covered stamped concrete patio for outdoor entertaining

Beautifully landscaped yard with underground irrigation system



Directions: Off 3rd Street (South Business Hwy 97), take the Reed Market exit. Follow Reed Market East and take the second exit from the roundabout on 15th. Head south on 15th, turn east (left) on Golden Gate Place into the Bridges subdivision, turn right on Sydney Harbor.



Utilities: CEC, CNG, Bend City Water and Sewer, Cascade Disposal.



Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.



Note: Upon execution of the Lease Agreement, the Owner will be the Landlord.



NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home. The CC&R's prohibit trailer or RV parking except for 72 hours loading or unloading.



NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies



Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.



PETS: OWNER PREFERS NO PETS. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. Additional Security Deposit for cat is $100. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $ 350. Dog pet rent is $ 25/per month.



Yard Care: Renter is responsible for entire premises. Owner will supplement fertilizer, edging, and pruning.



Available 7/15. Rent $2250. 12 month lease.



Deposit $2350. Professional carpet cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. Note: Estimated carpet cleaning cost $325.



(RLNE5847848)