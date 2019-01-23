All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 61146 Sydney Harbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
61146 Sydney Harbor
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

61146 Sydney Harbor

61146 Southeast Sydney Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

61146 Southeast Sydney Harbor Drive, Bend, OR 97702
Old Farm District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
61146 Sydney Harbor Available 07/15/20 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE, BEND, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN - 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE - Bend, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN

Sorry, no showings until date available.

The Bridges features a Clubhouse, Swimming Area and Sports Complex and over 2 miles of walking/biking paths.

Within minutes of high quality health care services, shopping and dining.

visitbend.com/about-bend-oregon/moving-bend-oregon/neighborhoods/eastside

Craftsman Tudor 2-story 1854 sq. ft home built year 2007 by quality builder Pahlisch Homes.

friendly outdoor oriented neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, oversized 2 car garage with alley access.

Other great features include:

Open floor plan room with 9 ceilings
Cozy gas fireplace
Tiled counters
Ceiling fans
Kitchen features include large skylight, eating bar and pantry.
Hand-scraped hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and dining area
Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, disposal. Washer and dryer also provided
Spacious Master suite on main level features walk-in closet, soaking tub and double vanities
Guest bedrooms are upstairs
Laundry room folding counter and cabinetry
Forced air gas heat
Central air-conditioning
Covered porch
Pergola
Private partially covered stamped concrete patio for outdoor entertaining
Beautifully landscaped yard with underground irrigation system

Directions: Off 3rd Street (South Business Hwy 97), take the Reed Market exit. Follow Reed Market East and take the second exit from the roundabout on 15th. Head south on 15th, turn east (left) on Golden Gate Place into the Bridges subdivision, turn right on Sydney Harbor.

Utilities: CEC, CNG, Bend City Water and Sewer, Cascade Disposal.

Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.

Note: Upon execution of the Lease Agreement, the Owner will be the Landlord.

NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home. The CC&R's prohibit trailer or RV parking except for 72 hours loading or unloading.

NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies

Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.

PETS: OWNER PREFERS NO PETS. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. Additional Security Deposit for cat is $100. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $ 350. Dog pet rent is $ 25/per month.

Yard Care: Renter is responsible for entire premises. Owner will supplement fertilizer, edging, and pruning.

Available 7/15. Rent $2250. 12 month lease.

Deposit $2350. Professional carpet cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. Note: Estimated carpet cleaning cost $325.

(RLNE5847848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61146 Sydney Harbor have any available units?
61146 Sydney Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 61146 Sydney Harbor have?
Some of 61146 Sydney Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61146 Sydney Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
61146 Sydney Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61146 Sydney Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 61146 Sydney Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 61146 Sydney Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 61146 Sydney Harbor does offer parking.
Does 61146 Sydney Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61146 Sydney Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61146 Sydney Harbor have a pool?
No, 61146 Sydney Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 61146 Sydney Harbor have accessible units?
No, 61146 Sydney Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 61146 Sydney Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61146 Sydney Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Does 61146 Sydney Harbor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61146 Sydney Harbor has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus