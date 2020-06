Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage

415 SE McKinley Available 07/10/20 Adorable apartment close to Old Mill - This quaint 2 bedroom apartment sits above a garage and is very private. Spacious kitchen that looks out into a large living area with huge windows and a fantastic private balcony! Both bedrooms are nice sized with the bathroom in between. This unit has a separate laundry area and a fenced in dog run.



12 Month Lease



One dog considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies & guidelines.



No smoking/vaping



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2713746)