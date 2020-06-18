Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage hot tub media room

3341 Starview Available 06/01/20 - 3341 NW Starview Dr

4 bedroom 4 bathrooms + office

Nice open kitchen with granite slab counters and top of the line stainless appliances

4293 sq ft, Nice large deck with seasonal mountain views

Washer/Dryer hookups, 3 car garage, Hardwood floors, Spacious master suite, theater/media room

Formal dining room plus family rooom, Gas fireplace, Hot tub not included

Gas fireplace in living and master bedroom, Large walk in closet in master

1 dog considered with great references and extra deposit



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Heather Denton

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

Austin Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2315717)