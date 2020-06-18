All apartments in Bend
3341 Starview

3341 NW Starview Dr · (541) 317-1709
Location

3341 NW Starview Dr, Bend, OR 97703
Aubrey Butte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3341 Starview · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
3341 Starview Available 06/01/20 - 3341 NW Starview Dr
4 bedroom 4 bathrooms + office
Nice open kitchen with granite slab counters and top of the line stainless appliances
4293 sq ft, Nice large deck with seasonal mountain views
Washer/Dryer hookups, 3 car garage, Hardwood floors, Spacious master suite, theater/media room
Formal dining room plus family rooom, Gas fireplace, Hot tub not included
Gas fireplace in living and master bedroom, Large walk in closet in master
1 dog considered with great references and extra deposit

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2315717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Starview have any available units?
3341 Starview has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3341 Starview have?
Some of 3341 Starview's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Starview currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Starview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Starview pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Starview is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Starview offer parking?
Yes, 3341 Starview does offer parking.
Does 3341 Starview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 Starview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Starview have a pool?
No, 3341 Starview does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Starview have accessible units?
No, 3341 Starview does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Starview have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 Starview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3341 Starview have units with air conditioning?
No, 3341 Starview does not have units with air conditioning.
