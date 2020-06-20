All apartments in Bend
2379 NW Labiche
2379 NW Labiche

2379 Northwest Labiche Lane · (541) 408-8464
Location

2379 Northwest Labiche Lane, Bend, OR 97703
Summit West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2379 NW Labiche · Avail. Jul 9

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2379 NW Labiche Available 07/09/20 NW Crossing Stunning Craftsman Home, 3 Bedroom, plus bonus room, Large Double Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Tucked up in the trees in Northwest Crossing, all the charms and conveniences of this gorgeous modern two-story craftsman await you.

You'll love the front porch with hillside views and the fully-maintained yards – including a very private and quiet backyard oasis perfect for grilling and 4-season fun. Plus, you won't be disappointed by the large double car garage where you can stow all your outdoor toys for quick and easy access to everywhere Bend has to offer.

With three bedrooms and a spacious bonus room, 2.5 baths (including a deluxe soaking tub in the master bedroom), a great use of space and flow in the living and dining rooms, tons of natural light shining through big double-pane windows, stunning hardwoods, tile, and carpet, a gas fireplace, air conditioning for these hot summer days, and fabulous storage options throughout, this nearly 2,000-square-foot house invites you to make it your home. The chef’s kitchen is a dream with stainless appliances, a newer gas range, granite counter tops, a beautiful island for entertaining, and a quaint sunlit breakfast nook. With its walk-in closet and designer bathroom, the master bedroom is a must-see.

If that wasn't enough, there's a full utility room with W/D hookups AND WATER AND SEWER ARE INCLUDED

Neighborhood is within walking/biking/driving distance to restaurants, shops, downtown, the river, the mountain, endless trails, and more.

Given the unique nature of this home and its prime location, we anticipate it will rent quickly.

Please drive by first and then if interested call or text Kelly at High Country Property Management, LLC Monday thru Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 541-408-8464 . Do not bother current tenants

NO PETS

ONE YEAR LEASE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2379 NW Labiche have any available units?
2379 NW Labiche has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2379 NW Labiche have?
Some of 2379 NW Labiche's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2379 NW Labiche currently offering any rent specials?
2379 NW Labiche isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 NW Labiche pet-friendly?
No, 2379 NW Labiche is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 2379 NW Labiche offer parking?
Yes, 2379 NW Labiche does offer parking.
Does 2379 NW Labiche have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2379 NW Labiche does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 NW Labiche have a pool?
No, 2379 NW Labiche does not have a pool.
Does 2379 NW Labiche have accessible units?
No, 2379 NW Labiche does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 NW Labiche have units with dishwashers?
No, 2379 NW Labiche does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2379 NW Labiche have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2379 NW Labiche has units with air conditioning.
