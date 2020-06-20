Amenities

2379 NW Labiche Available 07/09/20 NW Crossing Stunning Craftsman Home, 3 Bedroom, plus bonus room, Large Double Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Tucked up in the trees in Northwest Crossing, all the charms and conveniences of this gorgeous modern two-story craftsman await you.



You'll love the front porch with hillside views and the fully-maintained yards – including a very private and quiet backyard oasis perfect for grilling and 4-season fun. Plus, you won't be disappointed by the large double car garage where you can stow all your outdoor toys for quick and easy access to everywhere Bend has to offer.



With three bedrooms and a spacious bonus room, 2.5 baths (including a deluxe soaking tub in the master bedroom), a great use of space and flow in the living and dining rooms, tons of natural light shining through big double-pane windows, stunning hardwoods, tile, and carpet, a gas fireplace, air conditioning for these hot summer days, and fabulous storage options throughout, this nearly 2,000-square-foot house invites you to make it your home. The chef’s kitchen is a dream with stainless appliances, a newer gas range, granite counter tops, a beautiful island for entertaining, and a quaint sunlit breakfast nook. With its walk-in closet and designer bathroom, the master bedroom is a must-see.



If that wasn't enough, there's a full utility room with W/D hookups AND WATER AND SEWER ARE INCLUDED



Neighborhood is within walking/biking/driving distance to restaurants, shops, downtown, the river, the mountain, endless trails, and more.



Given the unique nature of this home and its prime location, we anticipate it will rent quickly.



Please drive by first and then if interested call or text Kelly at High Country Property Management, LLC Monday thru Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 541-408-8464 . Do not bother current tenants



NO PETS



ONE YEAR LEASE



