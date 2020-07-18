21164 Reed Market Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Unit multi-family home This 2 bdroom, 1 bath duplex is cozy and cute in location not far from Costco. Remodeled kitchen with fridge, DW, and gas range. Has W/D hook ups just off the kitchen. New Wall gas heater recently installed. Laminate flooring in living area / Bedrooms are carpeted. New siding all around unit. Single garage with opener. Landscaped with fenced back yard and private patio. Any potential pets must have rental history. Renter is responsible for care and maintenance of landscaping. Rent includes water and sewer costs. Small pets under 30# with rental history considered. Please feel free to do a drive by, but do not disturb the tenant. Unit is still occupied. Application Fees - $50.00 for all adults over 18. To apply, go to www.hummingbirdpropertymanagement.com, and click on Apply Now. Carefully read thru criteria before completing application. Security Deposit Subject to Change. Available date is estimated.

This 2 bdroom, 1 bath duplex is cozy and cute in location not far from Costco.

Remodeled