Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

21164 Reed Market Rd

21164 Southeast Reed Market Road · (541) 318-1080
Location

21164 Southeast Reed Market Road, Bend, OR 97702
Larkspur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Unit multi-family home This 2 bdroom, 1 bath duplex is cozy and cute in location not far from Costco. Remodeled kitchen with fridge, DW, and gas range. Has W/D hook ups just off the kitchen. New Wall gas heater recently installed. Laminate flooring in living area / Bedrooms are carpeted. New siding all around unit. Single garage with opener. Landscaped with fenced back yard and private patio. Any potential pets must have rental history. Renter is responsible for care and maintenance of landscaping. Rent includes water and sewer costs. Small pets under 30# with rental history considered. Please feel free to do a drive by, but do not disturb the tenant. Unit is still occupied. Application Fees - $50.00 for all adults over 18. To apply, go to www.hummingbirdpropertymanagement.com, and click on Apply Now. Carefully read thru criteria before completing application. Security Deposit Subject to Change. Available date is estimated.
This 2 bdroom, 1 bath duplex is cozy and cute in location not far from Costco.
Remodeled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21164 Reed Market Rd have any available units?
21164 Reed Market Rd has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21164 Reed Market Rd have?
Some of 21164 Reed Market Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21164 Reed Market Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21164 Reed Market Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21164 Reed Market Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 21164 Reed Market Rd is pet friendly.
Does 21164 Reed Market Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21164 Reed Market Rd offers parking.
Does 21164 Reed Market Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21164 Reed Market Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21164 Reed Market Rd have a pool?
No, 21164 Reed Market Rd does not have a pool.
Does 21164 Reed Market Rd have accessible units?
No, 21164 Reed Market Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21164 Reed Market Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21164 Reed Market Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 21164 Reed Market Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21164 Reed Market Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
