20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane

Amenities
Modern 3 BR / 2.5 BA + den in NE Bend
This modern and beautiful home is located in a quiet, newer neighborhood close to Pine Nursery Park and the canal trails in NE Bend. This house is within walking distance of Wuba's BBQ Shack and Craft Kitchen and some of Bends most notable breweries - 10 Barrel, Bridge 99 and Monkless.
This 2014 two-story Pahlisch home has been lightly lived in and is immaculate. It has an open and efficient floor plan with quality finishes throughout including stainless appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring and a gas fireplace with stone surround. The kitchen has beautiful Alder cabinets, gas stove, deep undermount sink, pantry and under-cabinet lighting.
There is a spacious bonus room upstairs surrounded by a large master suite, two bedrooms, a full bath and utility room with front loading W/D. The master suite has a big walk-in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. And don't forget there is a an awesome den/home office on the main level with a large window letting in lots of sunlight.
Nearby Schools:
Mountain View High School
Sky View Middle School
Lava Ridge Elementary School
Details:
3 BR / 2.5 BA
1,638 sq ft
Features:
Dishwasher
Stainless appliances
Alder cabinets
Hardwood floors
Two-car garage
Forced air (heat and AC!)
Gas fireplace
Living room, family room and den
Fully-fenced side patio
Walking distance to parks, trails, breweries and restaurants
Lease Terms:
Lease term: 12 months preferred
Rent: $2,000 / month
Security deposit: $2,200
Available: Early July
Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets
Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit www.epmbend.com/smoke-stack