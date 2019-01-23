All apartments in Bend
20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane
20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane

20803 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane · (541) 647-2251
Location

20803 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Modern 3 BR / 2.5 BA + den in NE Bend

This modern and beautiful home is located in a quiet, newer neighborhood close to Pine Nursery Park and the canal trails in NE Bend. This house is within walking distance of Wuba's BBQ Shack and Craft Kitchen and some of Bends most notable breweries - 10 Barrel, Bridge 99 and Monkless.

This 2014 two-story Pahlisch home has been lightly lived in and is immaculate. It has an open and efficient floor plan with quality finishes throughout including stainless appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring and a gas fireplace with stone surround. The kitchen has beautiful Alder cabinets, gas stove, deep undermount sink, pantry and under-cabinet lighting.

There is a spacious bonus room upstairs surrounded by a large master suite, two bedrooms, a full bath and utility room with front loading W/D. The master suite has a big walk-in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. And don't forget there is a an awesome den/home office on the main level with a large window letting in lots of sunlight.

Nearby Schools:
Mountain View High School
Sky View Middle School
Lava Ridge Elementary School

Details:
3 BR / 2.5 BA
1,638 sq ft

Features:
Dishwasher
Stainless appliances
Alder cabinets
Hardwood floors
Two-car garage
Forced air (heat and AC!)
Gas fireplace
Living room, family room and den
Fully-fenced side patio
Walking distance to parks, trails, breweries and restaurants

Lease Terms:
Lease term: 12 months preferred
Rent: $2,000 / month
Security deposit: $2,200
Available: Early July

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets

Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit www.epmbend.com/smoke-stack

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane have any available units?
20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane have?
Some of 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane does offer parking.
Does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane have a pool?
No, 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane have accessible units?
No, 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane has units with air conditioning.
