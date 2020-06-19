All apartments in Bend
20651 NE Sierra Dr

20651 Northeast Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20651 Northeast Sierra Drive, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VIDEO TOUR
Tentatively available 06/19/2020. No pets. Contemporary single level craftsman home with a great floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with a built-in TV area above. Large kitchen with tile counters, pantry, breakfast bar, and formal dining room. The master suite has two walk-in closets. Gas heat, central AC, fenced back yard with deck, and a two-car garage, washer and dryer hookups. No pets. 1-year lease. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com
Yardley Estates - Single Level Craftsman Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20651 NE Sierra Dr have any available units?
20651 NE Sierra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 20651 NE Sierra Dr have?
Some of 20651 NE Sierra Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20651 NE Sierra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20651 NE Sierra Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20651 NE Sierra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20651 NE Sierra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 20651 NE Sierra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20651 NE Sierra Dr does offer parking.
Does 20651 NE Sierra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20651 NE Sierra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20651 NE Sierra Dr have a pool?
No, 20651 NE Sierra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20651 NE Sierra Dr have accessible units?
No, 20651 NE Sierra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20651 NE Sierra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20651 NE Sierra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20651 NE Sierra Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20651 NE Sierra Dr has units with air conditioning.
