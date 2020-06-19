20651 NE Sierra Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

VIDEO TOUR

Tentatively available 06/19/2020. No pets. Contemporary single level craftsman home with a great floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with a built-in TV area above. Large kitchen with tile counters, pantry, breakfast bar, and formal dining room. The master suite has two walk-in closets. Gas heat, central AC, fenced back yard with deck, and a two-car garage, washer and dryer hookups. No pets. 1-year lease. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com

Yardley Estates - Single Level Craftsman Home