20535 Avro Pl. Available 08/12/20 Newer home in NE Bend with open floorplan! - Must see this beautiful home in NE Bend! Great open floor plan with wood laminate floors downstairs and a modern kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms and extra loft space are all upstairs. Rooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Backyard has a patio and grassy area that is low maintenance! HOA maintains front yard.



12 Month lease



Pets considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies and guidelines.



No Smoking/Vaping



Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



**Please note: Due to COVID-19 we are not currently showing occupied homes for the safety of our residents & staff. Instead, we offer video tours for our occupied homes as well as video tours or in person showings for our vacant homes. Once your application has been submitted, we will contact you with the next steps. If the property is listed on the website, it is still considered available.**



