Home
/
Bend, OR
/
20535 Avro Pl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

20535 Avro Pl.

20535 Arvo Place · No Longer Available
Location

20535 Arvo Place, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20535 Avro Pl. Available 08/12/20 Newer home in NE Bend with open floorplan! - Must see this beautiful home in NE Bend! Great open floor plan with wood laminate floors downstairs and a modern kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms and extra loft space are all upstairs. Rooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Backyard has a patio and grassy area that is low maintenance! HOA maintains front yard.

12 Month lease

Pets considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies and guidelines.

No Smoking/Vaping

Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

**Please note: Due to COVID-19 we are not currently showing occupied homes for the safety of our residents & staff. Instead, we offer video tours for our occupied homes as well as video tours or in person showings for our vacant homes. Once your application has been submitted, we will contact you with the next steps. If the property is listed on the website, it is still considered available.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

(RLNE5902770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20535 Avro Pl. have any available units?
20535 Avro Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 20535 Avro Pl. have?
Some of 20535 Avro Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20535 Avro Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
20535 Avro Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20535 Avro Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20535 Avro Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 20535 Avro Pl. offer parking?
No, 20535 Avro Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 20535 Avro Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20535 Avro Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20535 Avro Pl. have a pool?
No, 20535 Avro Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 20535 Avro Pl. have accessible units?
No, 20535 Avro Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 20535 Avro Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20535 Avro Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20535 Avro Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20535 Avro Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
