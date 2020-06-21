All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 20484 SE Byron Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
20484 SE Byron Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

20484 SE Byron Avenue

20484 Byron Avenue · (541) 408-8464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20484 Byron Avenue, Bend, OR 97702
Old Farm District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20484 SE Byron Avenue · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Beauty in Farmington Reserve......3 bedroom 2.5 bath + loft, 2 story Charmer. A/C, Double Car garage, fenced yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in Farmington Reserve. Gorgeous quartz countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, kitchen full height tile backsplash, hardwood flooring throughout the main level, bedrooms have carpeting. Bonus lofted area......... Beautiful master suite with fully tiled walk in showers, air conditioning, fully fenced back yard. Gas fireplace to warm you in the winter and A/C to cool off in the summer.

One pet negotiable with additional deposit. Breed Restrictions apply, no puppies or kittens

Please Drive by first, do not bother current residents. Showings will begin on June 15th

If you are interested in viewing on June 15th, please call or text Kelly at High Country Property Management, LLC 541-408-8464, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(RLNE5845089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20484 SE Byron Avenue have any available units?
20484 SE Byron Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20484 SE Byron Avenue have?
Some of 20484 SE Byron Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20484 SE Byron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20484 SE Byron Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20484 SE Byron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20484 SE Byron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 20484 SE Byron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20484 SE Byron Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20484 SE Byron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20484 SE Byron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20484 SE Byron Avenue have a pool?
No, 20484 SE Byron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20484 SE Byron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20484 SE Byron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20484 SE Byron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20484 SE Byron Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20484 SE Byron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20484 SE Byron Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20484 SE Byron Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity