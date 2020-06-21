20484 SE Byron Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Beauty in Farmington Reserve......3 bedroom 2.5 bath + loft, 2 story Charmer. A/C, Double Car garage, fenced yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in Farmington Reserve. Gorgeous quartz countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, kitchen full height tile backsplash, hardwood flooring throughout the main level, bedrooms have carpeting. Bonus lofted area......... Beautiful master suite with fully tiled walk in showers, air conditioning, fully fenced back yard. Gas fireplace to warm you in the winter and A/C to cool off in the summer.



One pet negotiable with additional deposit. Breed Restrictions apply, no puppies or kittens



Please Drive by first, do not bother current residents. Showings will begin on June 15th



If you are interested in viewing on June 15th, please call or text Kelly at High Country Property Management, LLC 541-408-8464, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



