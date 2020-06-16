19823 Kenzie Avenue

Amenities
Open floorplan 3 BR with main level master suite in SW Bend
This beautiful two story home is centrally located on a quiet street in desirable SW Bend. Just one block from Pine Ridge Park, two blocks from the canal walking trail and minutes from Old Mill and downtown, this home really has the perfect location.
The home is very inviting an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings and a corner gas fireplace. There is lots of great hickory cabinets and tons of counter space in the kitchen as well as an island and granite tile countertops. The large master suite is on the main level with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs includes two bedrooms and a bathroom and there are two small alcoves that could a great home office or cozy reading nook.
Outside is a private and fully-fenced backyard surrounded by beautiful towering Ponderosa pine trees and a patio for grilling and enjoying a cookout with family and friends.
Nearby Schools:
Pine Ridge Elementary
Cascade Middle School
Summit High School
Details:
3 BR / 2.5 BA
1,935 sq ft
Features:
Main floor master suite
Vaulted ceilings
Gas fireplace
Granite counters
Kitchen island
Stainless appliances
Air conditioning!
Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining
Private backyard with patio and tall trees
Carpet less than one year old
Lease Terms:
9 - 12 lease length options available
Rent: $2,200/month
Security Deposit: $2,400 (increased w/ pet)
Available: Immediately
Pet Policy:
Small dogs considered with approval, great references, and increased deposit.
Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit https://www.epmbend.com/kenzie