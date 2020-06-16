All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 19823 Kenzie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
19823 Kenzie Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

19823 Kenzie Avenue

19823 Kenzie Avenue · (541) 647-2251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Southwest Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19823 Kenzie Avenue, Bend, OR 97702
Southwest Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Open floorplan 3 BR with main level master suite in SW Bend

This beautiful two story home is centrally located on a quiet street in desirable SW Bend. Just one block from Pine Ridge Park, two blocks from the canal walking trail and minutes from Old Mill and downtown, this home really has the perfect location.

The home is very inviting an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings and a corner gas fireplace. There is lots of great hickory cabinets and tons of counter space in the kitchen as well as an island and granite tile countertops. The large master suite is on the main level with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs includes two bedrooms and a bathroom and there are two small alcoves that could a great home office or cozy reading nook.

Outside is a private and fully-fenced backyard surrounded by beautiful towering Ponderosa pine trees and a patio for grilling and enjoying a cookout with family and friends.

Nearby Schools:
Pine Ridge Elementary
Cascade Middle School
Summit High School

Details:
3 BR / 2.5 BA
1,935 sq ft

Features:
Main floor master suite
Vaulted ceilings
Gas fireplace
Granite counters
Kitchen island
Stainless appliances
Air conditioning!
Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining
Private backyard with patio and tall trees
Carpet less than one year old

Lease Terms:
9 - 12 lease length options available
Rent: $2,200/month
Security Deposit: $2,400 (increased w/ pet)
Available: Immediately

Pet Policy:
Small dogs considered with approval, great references, and increased deposit.

Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit https://www.epmbend.com/kenzie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19823 Kenzie Avenue have any available units?
19823 Kenzie Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19823 Kenzie Avenue have?
Some of 19823 Kenzie Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19823 Kenzie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19823 Kenzie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19823 Kenzie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19823 Kenzie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19823 Kenzie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19823 Kenzie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 19823 Kenzie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19823 Kenzie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19823 Kenzie Avenue have a pool?
No, 19823 Kenzie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19823 Kenzie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19823 Kenzie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19823 Kenzie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19823 Kenzie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19823 Kenzie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19823 Kenzie Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19823 Kenzie Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity