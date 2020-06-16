19823 Kenzie Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Open floorplan 3 BR with main level master suite in SW Bend



This beautiful two story home is centrally located on a quiet street in desirable SW Bend. Just one block from Pine Ridge Park, two blocks from the canal walking trail and minutes from Old Mill and downtown, this home really has the perfect location.



The home is very inviting an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings and a corner gas fireplace. There is lots of great hickory cabinets and tons of counter space in the kitchen as well as an island and granite tile countertops. The large master suite is on the main level with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs includes two bedrooms and a bathroom and there are two small alcoves that could a great home office or cozy reading nook.



Outside is a private and fully-fenced backyard surrounded by beautiful towering Ponderosa pine trees and a patio for grilling and enjoying a cookout with family and friends.



Nearby Schools:

Pine Ridge Elementary

Cascade Middle School

Summit High School



Details:

3 BR / 2.5 BA

1,935 sq ft



Features:

Main floor master suite

Vaulted ceilings

Gas fireplace

Granite counters

Kitchen island

Stainless appliances

Air conditioning!

Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining

Private backyard with patio and tall trees

Carpet less than one year old



Lease Terms:

9 - 12 lease length options available

Rent: $2,200/month

Security Deposit: $2,400 (increased w/ pet)

Available: Immediately



Pet Policy:

Small dogs considered with approval, great references, and increased deposit.



Contact:

This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit https://www.epmbend.com/kenzie