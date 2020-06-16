All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126

19717 Mount Bachelor Dr · (541) 317-1709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19717 Mount Bachelor Dr, Bend, OR 97702
Century West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Fully Furnished Condo - Tastefully remodeled fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo
Close to downtown and the Old Mill District
20 min drive to Mt Bachelor Ski Resort
This first floor unit awards beautiful views of majestic trees and wildlife
Quiet private setting
Sleeps 4 people - 1 queen and 1 full size sleeper sofa bed
Gas fireplace
Includes water/sewer/garbage, tenant pay electric, gas, cable & internet
Amenities include access to community pool
No Pets

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2394465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 have any available units?
19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 have?
Some of 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 currently offering any rent specials?
19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 pet-friendly?
No, 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 offer parking?
No, 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 does not offer parking.
Does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 have a pool?
Yes, 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 has a pool.
Does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 have accessible units?
No, 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 does not have accessible units.
Does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity