19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126

Amenities
Fully Furnished Condo - Tastefully remodeled fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo
Close to downtown and the Old Mill District
20 min drive to Mt Bachelor Ski Resort
This first floor unit awards beautiful views of majestic trees and wildlife
Quiet private setting
Sleeps 4 people - 1 queen and 1 full size sleeper sofa bed
Gas fireplace
Includes water/sewer/garbage, tenant pay electric, gas, cable & internet
Amenities include access to community pool
No Pets
The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2394465)