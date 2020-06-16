19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126

Amenities

recently renovated pool fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Fully Furnished Condo - Tastefully remodeled fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo

Close to downtown and the Old Mill District

20 min drive to Mt Bachelor Ski Resort

This first floor unit awards beautiful views of majestic trees and wildlife

Quiet private setting

Sleeps 4 people - 1 queen and 1 full size sleeper sofa bed

Gas fireplace

Includes water/sewer/garbage, tenant pay electric, gas, cable & internet

Amenities include access to community pool

No Pets



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

Austin Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2394465)