19581 Tokatee Lake Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top

Fully Furnished

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office

Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch

Sleeps 4, Two queen beds

Master bath has large walk in closet, Soaking tub and walk in shower

Family and living room, Gas fireplace

Full size washer/dryer

Air Conditioning, 1846 sq ft

Great open spaces through out the neighborhood

Home does not come with the garage, space for two cars on the driveway

All utilities and landscape included

No Pets



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

Austin Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3466966)