All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 19581 Tokatee Lake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
19581 Tokatee Lake Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:53 AM

19581 Tokatee Lake Court

19581 Tokatee Lake Court · (541) 317-1709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19581 Tokatee Lake Court, Bend, OR 97702
Century West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19581 Tokatee Lake Court · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top
Fully Furnished
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office
Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch
Sleeps 4, Two queen beds
Master bath has large walk in closet, Soaking tub and walk in shower
Family and living room, Gas fireplace
Full size washer/dryer
Air Conditioning, 1846 sq ft
Great open spaces through out the neighborhood
Home does not come with the garage, space for two cars on the driveway
All utilities and landscape included
No Pets

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3466966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court have any available units?
19581 Tokatee Lake Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court have?
Some of 19581 Tokatee Lake Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19581 Tokatee Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
19581 Tokatee Lake Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19581 Tokatee Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 19581 Tokatee Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 19581 Tokatee Lake Court does offer parking.
Does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19581 Tokatee Lake Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court have a pool?
No, 19581 Tokatee Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 19581 Tokatee Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19581 Tokatee Lake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19581 Tokatee Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19581 Tokatee Lake Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19581 Tokatee Lake Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity