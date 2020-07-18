Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1798 SE Ironwood Ct. Available 07/15/20 SE Bend 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House, A/C, Gas Heat & Fireplace, Dbl Garage, Fenced Yard - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, great room floor plan, newer floor coverings, air conditioning, gas heat, fenced yard and double car garage. The bedrooms are located upstairs with updated bathrooms. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring. There is an eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining area and the living room has a gas fireplace. The rear yard is fenced and has a large deck area. Pets are consider with additional deposit and NON-smokers only. Tenants are responsible for landscaping and all utilities. $1925 a month and $2100 security deposit.



DIRECTIONS: East on Reed Mkt. Rd, (L) on Teakwood , (L) on Ironwood Ct.



SCHOOLS: Bear Crk Elementary, Pilot Butte Middle, Bend High



(RLNE4296495)