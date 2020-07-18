All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 1798 SE Ironwood Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
1798 SE Ironwood Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1798 SE Ironwood Ct.

1798 Southeast Ironwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1798 Southeast Ironwood Court, Bend, OR 97702
Larkspur

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1798 SE Ironwood Ct. Available 07/15/20 SE Bend 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House, A/C, Gas Heat & Fireplace, Dbl Garage, Fenced Yard - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, great room floor plan, newer floor coverings, air conditioning, gas heat, fenced yard and double car garage. The bedrooms are located upstairs with updated bathrooms. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring. There is an eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining area and the living room has a gas fireplace. The rear yard is fenced and has a large deck area. Pets are consider with additional deposit and NON-smokers only. Tenants are responsible for landscaping and all utilities. $1925 a month and $2100 security deposit.

DIRECTIONS: East on Reed Mkt. Rd, (L) on Teakwood , (L) on Ironwood Ct.

SCHOOLS: Bear Crk Elementary, Pilot Butte Middle, Bend High

(RLNE4296495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. have any available units?
1798 SE Ironwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. have?
Some of 1798 SE Ironwood Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1798 SE Ironwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. offers parking.
Does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1798 SE Ironwood Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconiesBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, OR
Redmond, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus