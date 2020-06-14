1756 NW Harriman Street

Amenities
- Luxurious living in a newer construction home from Pahlisch
Great location with easy access to the river and minutes from downtown
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms two story home
Hardwood floors through out the downstairs, Carpet upstairs
Stainless appliances, Granite slab counter tops in kitchen, Gas fireplace in living room
Open area at top of stairs for an office or extra living space
Washer/Dryer hookups, Master suite upstairs with walk in closet
1450 sq ft, 2 car garage with alley access
No Pets
Please note that this is a Placement Property Only. Home is privately managed
by the homeowner upon application approval.
The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management
