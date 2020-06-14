All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 1756 NW Harriman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
1756 NW Harriman Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:57 AM

1756 NW Harriman Street

1756 Northwest Harriman Street · (541) 317-1709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
River West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1756 Northwest Harriman Street, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1756 NW Harriman Street · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Luxurious living in a newer construction home from Pahlisch

Great location with easy access to the river and minutes from downtown

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms two story home

Hardwood floors through out the downstairs, Carpet upstairs

Stainless appliances, Granite slab counter tops in kitchen, Gas fireplace in living room

Open area at top of stairs for an office or extra living space

Washer/Dryer hookups, Master suite upstairs with walk in closet

1450 sq ft, 2 car garage with alley access

No Pets

Please note that this is a Placement Property Only. Home is privately managed
by the homeowner upon application approval.

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3267066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 NW Harriman Street have any available units?
1756 NW Harriman Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1756 NW Harriman Street have?
Some of 1756 NW Harriman Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 NW Harriman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1756 NW Harriman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 NW Harriman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1756 NW Harriman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1756 NW Harriman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1756 NW Harriman Street does offer parking.
Does 1756 NW Harriman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 NW Harriman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 NW Harriman Street have a pool?
No, 1756 NW Harriman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1756 NW Harriman Street have accessible units?
No, 1756 NW Harriman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 NW Harriman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 NW Harriman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 NW Harriman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 NW Harriman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1756 NW Harriman Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity