All apartments in Aloha
Find more places like 20960 South West Edgemont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aloha, OR
/
20960 South West Edgemont St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:25 PM

20960 South West Edgemont St

20960 SW Edgemont St · (503) 906-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aloha
See all
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20960 SW Edgemont St, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home located in Beaverton! Well maintained stainless steel appliances, attached two car garage, washer and dryer included! PETS This property does not accept pets at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - Tualatin Valley Water District Trash - Waste Management APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20960 South West Edgemont St have any available units?
20960 South West Edgemont St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20960 South West Edgemont St have?
Some of 20960 South West Edgemont St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20960 South West Edgemont St currently offering any rent specials?
20960 South West Edgemont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20960 South West Edgemont St pet-friendly?
No, 20960 South West Edgemont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aloha.
Does 20960 South West Edgemont St offer parking?
Yes, 20960 South West Edgemont St offers parking.
Does 20960 South West Edgemont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20960 South West Edgemont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20960 South West Edgemont St have a pool?
Yes, 20960 South West Edgemont St has a pool.
Does 20960 South West Edgemont St have accessible units?
Yes, 20960 South West Edgemont St has accessible units.
Does 20960 South West Edgemont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20960 South West Edgemont St has units with dishwashers.
Does 20960 South West Edgemont St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20960 South West Edgemont St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20960 South West Edgemont St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Allen
18640 SW Bryant St
Aloha, OR 97003
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave
Aloha, OR 97078
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue
Aloha, OR 97003
Countrywood
17700 Southwest Shaw Street
Aloha, OR 97006
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way
Aloha, OR 97003
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace
Aloha, OR 97003
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue
Aloha, OR 97003
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue
Aloha, OR 97078

Similar Pages

Aloha 1 BedroomsAloha 2 Bedrooms
Aloha Apartments with BalconiesAloha Dog Friendly Apartments
Aloha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WA
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cooper Mountain Aloha North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity