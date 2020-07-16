20042 South West Monson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym parking pool garage

Great corner unit townhome with two master suites!! This home has been upgraded with hardwood floors, tile kitchen countertops, and granite bathroom countertops. Main floor includes kitchen, dining/great room, gas fireplace and balcony. Top level includes the two master suites and laundry. Two car tandem garage with extra storage is on your first floor. The backyard is paved and fully fenced. The area is very pet friendly, close to parks, trails and shopping. Easy access to TV Hwy and Hwy 26. Maximum of 2 vehicles (no boat, trailers or RV). PETS Pets are possible with an additional refundable $500 security deposit and Pet Rent of $15/month per pet. Maximum of two pets. Breed restrictions do apply. Tenant must abide with HOA community rules regarding pets. HOA This home is located in the Cedar Grove HOA Community. Tenants must abide with all rules accordingly. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - Tualatin Valley Water District Trash - Waste Management APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED