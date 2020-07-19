All apartments in Aloha
19952 SW Monson Street
19952 SW Monson Street

19952 Southwest Monson Street · No Longer Available
Location

19952 Southwest Monson Street, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
19952 SW Monson Street Available 08/31/20 Lovely town home, complete remodel - This centrally located townhouse has been transformed with a new kitchen. The large island, new upgraded cabinets, under-mount sink, gas range and granite counters are wonderful. Painted the entire interior including ceilings and replaced fireplace surround with stone and tile hearth, updated flooring and all appliances (including w/d) are here for you to enjoy. This is a must see home!

The master bedroom features high ceilings with a skylight and access to the rear yard.

Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19952 SW Monson Street have any available units?
19952 SW Monson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aloha, OR.
What amenities does 19952 SW Monson Street have?
Some of 19952 SW Monson Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19952 SW Monson Street currently offering any rent specials?
19952 SW Monson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19952 SW Monson Street pet-friendly?
No, 19952 SW Monson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aloha.
Does 19952 SW Monson Street offer parking?
No, 19952 SW Monson Street does not offer parking.
Does 19952 SW Monson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19952 SW Monson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19952 SW Monson Street have a pool?
No, 19952 SW Monson Street does not have a pool.
Does 19952 SW Monson Street have accessible units?
No, 19952 SW Monson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19952 SW Monson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19952 SW Monson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19952 SW Monson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19952 SW Monson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
