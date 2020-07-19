Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities

19952 SW Monson Street Available 08/31/20 Lovely town home, complete remodel - This centrally located townhouse has been transformed with a new kitchen. The large island, new upgraded cabinets, under-mount sink, gas range and granite counters are wonderful. Painted the entire interior including ceilings and replaced fireplace surround with stone and tile hearth, updated flooring and all appliances (including w/d) are here for you to enjoy. This is a must see home!



The master bedroom features high ceilings with a skylight and access to the rear yard.



Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!



Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!

www.PortlandRentalHomes.com



Do you need property management services?

Maximize your income and cut your costs!

www.PortlandRentalHomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917358)