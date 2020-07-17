All apartments in Aloha
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

17372 SW Donald Court

17372 Southwest Donald Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

17372 Southwest Donald Court, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
17372 SW Donald Court Available 07/28/20 Aloha Townhome - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths + Bonus room - The kitchen features birch cabinets and an open floor plan to the living room with a bonus room. The home is located in a townhome community complex and has a 2 car garage.

This home is very close to Tualatin Hills Nature Park. 10 minutes to Nike, Walking distance to the bus station and has easy access to SW Tualatin Valley Highway.

Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

(RLNE5904103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17372 SW Donald Court have any available units?
17372 SW Donald Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aloha, OR.
Is 17372 SW Donald Court currently offering any rent specials?
17372 SW Donald Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17372 SW Donald Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17372 SW Donald Court is pet friendly.
Does 17372 SW Donald Court offer parking?
Yes, 17372 SW Donald Court offers parking.
Does 17372 SW Donald Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17372 SW Donald Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17372 SW Donald Court have a pool?
No, 17372 SW Donald Court does not have a pool.
Does 17372 SW Donald Court have accessible units?
No, 17372 SW Donald Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17372 SW Donald Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17372 SW Donald Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17372 SW Donald Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17372 SW Donald Court does not have units with air conditioning.
