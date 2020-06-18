All apartments in Aloha
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace. Kitchen includes oven, plumbed refrigerator, tile counters, dishwasher, disposal, and large pantry. Master bedroom has full bath, walk-in. Washer and dryer included in rent, association pool, rec center, work-out room, wireless internet also included. Attached double garage off alley,
___________________

Application link : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9XKOW
Screening fee link : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months.
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Forced Air Gas, W/AC!
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage
Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer
Year Built: 2005
Levels: Two
Garage: Yes
Fenced: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.
HOA: Yes, this home is in an HOA. Tenant must abide by rules and regulations.
School District:
PET POLICY: Sorry, not pets!
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. have any available units?
17097 SW Glen Park Ct. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. have?
Some of 17097 SW Glen Park Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
17097 SW Glen Park Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aloha.
Does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. does offer parking.
Does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. has a pool.
Does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. have accessible units?
No, 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17097 SW Glen Park Ct. has units with air conditioning.
