17097 SW Glen Park Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace. Kitchen includes oven, plumbed refrigerator, tile counters, dishwasher, disposal, and large pantry. Master bedroom has full bath, walk-in. Washer and dryer included in rent, association pool, rec center, work-out room, wireless internet also included. Attached double garage off alley,

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months.

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Forced Air Gas, W/AC!

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage

Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer

Year Built: 2005

Levels: Two

Garage: Yes

Fenced: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.

HOA: Yes, this home is in an HOA. Tenant must abide by rules and regulations.

School District:

PET POLICY: Sorry, not pets!

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.



No Pets Allowed



