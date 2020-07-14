All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Silver Creek

10710 E 41st St · (918) 265-1269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-1012 · Avail. now

$488

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 14-1415 · Avail. now

$513

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 14-1404 · Avail. now

$513

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-2015 · Avail. Aug 14

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 19-1913 · Avail. Jul 30

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
playground
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Located eleven miles from Downtown Tulsa, our apartment community offers one and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and luxury features! You're sure to love the ample convenience of expansive walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Whether you choose to relax in our stunning courtyards, sunbathe beside our sparkling swimming pool, or meet your fellow residents in our beautiful clubhouse, you will love coming home to all of the luxuries that Silver Creek Apartments provides to its residents. Don't hesitate to schedule your tour of Silver Creek Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Under 50 lbs: $300, Over 50 lbs: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Max Weight: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Creek have any available units?
Silver Creek has 24 units available starting at $488 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Silver Creek have?
Some of Silver Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Creek is pet friendly.
Does Silver Creek offer parking?
Yes, Silver Creek offers parking.
Does Silver Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silver Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Creek have a pool?
Yes, Silver Creek has a pool.
Does Silver Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Silver Creek has accessible units.
Does Silver Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Creek has units with dishwashers.
