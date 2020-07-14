Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse courtyard internet access playground

Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Located eleven miles from Downtown Tulsa, our apartment community offers one and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and luxury features! You're sure to love the ample convenience of expansive walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Whether you choose to relax in our stunning courtyards, sunbathe beside our sparkling swimming pool, or meet your fellow residents in our beautiful clubhouse, you will love coming home to all of the luxuries that Silver Creek Apartments provides to its residents. Don't hesitate to schedule your tour of Silver Creek Apartments today!