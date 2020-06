Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces, and a large Laundry room off of the Kitchen. Large living spaces features brand new hardwood floors, with hardwood and tile throughout the home. The home also includes a back deck with a completely fenced in back yard and a 1 car garage. Home also includes brand new appliances - Oven/range; dishwasher; garbage disposal