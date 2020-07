Amenities

Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love. If you want style, comfort, and convenience, this is the address of choice! Filled with great amenities, Seminole Ridge Apartments is close to dining and entertainment. Walk out your door and into the lifestyle youve been looking for. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a MUST SEE! We invite you to stop by for a tour of our beautiful community!Community Amenities A Sparkling Pool Ample Parking Space Children's Playground Convenient to Shopping and Recreation Courtesy Patrol High Speed Internet Access Available Manicured Landscaping On Bus Routes Preferred South Tulsa Location Professional Onsite Management Reserved Covered Parking Apartment Amenities Breakfast Area Brick Fireplace Cable TV Ready Central Air Conditioning Deadbolt Locks General Electric Ranges Gigantic Walk-In Closets and Large Linen Closets King Sized Bedrooms Kitchen Pantry Leveler Mini Blinds Massive Patios and Balconies Roommate Floor Plans Time saver Dishwashers Wall-to-Wall Plush Carpet Washer and Dryer Connections