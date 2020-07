Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

- Newly refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath home in Harvard Heights. Lots of windows for natural light. New central H&A. Master has private bath & space for an office. Walk to Univ of Tulsa. Knotty pine mudroom has stairs to basement & attaches to kitchen. Washer & dryer are in basement & there is storage space also. Beautiful refinished hardwoods & decorate fireplace. Updated kitchen w/new appliances. Fresh paint & many more improvements. Be the first to lease this lovely home.



(RLNE5862023)