Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Maple Ridge BEAUTY! - Gorgeous property located in highly desirable historic Maple Ridge neighborhood. 2 bed and 2 full bath. Guest house with 1 bed 1 bath located out back. Amazing light filled spaces. Stainless steel appliances throughout. Walk to Gathering Place, Woodward Park, Philbrook Museum & Brookside. This property will NOT last. We are currently pre-leasing for expected availability date of 6/1/2020.



Email Gerardo at gerardo@keyrentertulsa.com or Text at 918-308-9071.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767948)