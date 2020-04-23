All apartments in The Village
Find more places like
9712 NW Mahler Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Village, OK
/
9712 NW Mahler Place
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:47 PM

9712 NW Mahler Place

9712 Mahler Pl · (405) 760-9665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9712 Mahler Pl, The Village, OK 73120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
School system should be researched by renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have any available units?
9712 NW Mahler Place has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9712 NW Mahler Place currently offering any rent specials?
9712 NW Mahler Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 NW Mahler Place pet-friendly?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Village.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place offer parking?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not offer parking.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have a pool?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have a pool.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have accessible units?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Village 2 BedroomsThe Village Apartments with BalconyThe Village Apartments with GarageThe Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene UniversityOklahoma Christian University