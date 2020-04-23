Sign Up
Home
/
The Village, OK
/
9712 NW Mahler Place
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:47 PM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9712 NW Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Pl
·
(405) 760-9665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
9712 Mahler Pl, The Village, OK 73120
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,375
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
School system should be researched by renter.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have any available units?
9712 NW Mahler Place has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 9712 NW Mahler Place currently offering any rent specials?
9712 NW Mahler Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 NW Mahler Place pet-friendly?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Village
.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place offer parking?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not offer parking.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have a pool?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have a pool.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have accessible units?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 NW Mahler Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 NW Mahler Place does not have units with air conditioning.
