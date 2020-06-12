/
3 bedroom apartments
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Village, OK
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1916 Andover Ct
1916 Andover Court, The Village, OK
Rent to Own Property in The Village - Property Id: 296705 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $150,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately! Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance): $1481 per month for 30 Year
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9712 NW Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Pl, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1322 sqft
School system should be researched by renter.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10705 Sunnymeade Drive
10705 Sunnymeade Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1617 sqft
For Lease in The Village. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room and kitchen have an open feel. Second living room has large fireplace. Great Location.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1322 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3121 Lakeside Drive
3121 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1508 sqft
Very Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on the Nw side of Oklahoma City in the heart of The Village.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2612 Huntleigh Drive
2612 Huntleigh Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1262 sqft
Delightful home for lease. That would be a joy to en-dwell! Cute facade with nice inviting front porch. Three bedrooms, laundry room & nice yard. Stylish updating & Newly remodelled bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2604 Greystone Court
2604 Greystone Court, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1197 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the village. Available for move in May 6th. Large bedrooms, two car garage, fenced in backyard + patio! Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3040 Lakeside Dr.
3040 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Cozy home near Lake Hefner in the Village - Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home features new flooring throughout, new lighting, and new hardware. The indoor hot tub is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day.
Results within 1 mile of The Village
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$835
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11524 Bel Air Place
11524 Bel Air Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
NW OKC home close to everything - Walmart, shopping, dining and entertainment in chisholm creek all within one mile of this home. Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with new windows, new air and new carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Britton
1 Unit Available
9611 N Classen Blvd
9611 North Classen Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$695
1256 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN OKC! SECTION 8 WELCOME! - Newly remodeled home with over 1250 Sq. Ft! 3 bed 1.5 bath Rent $695/- per month, deposit $ 495/ No application fee! SECTION 8 WELCOME! Please TEXT Mr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
912 NW 109th St
912 Northwest 109th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1217 sqft
912 NW 109th St Available 07/01/20 3 BED, 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE COLLEGE PARK ADDITION OF NW OKC - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home is in the College Park Addition of NW OKC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Britton
1 Unit Available
7911 N Military Ave
7911 North Military Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1722 sqft
7911 N Military Ave Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom/2 bath only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve - This extended corner lot has the luxury of location. Only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1114 Huntington Avenue
1114 Huntington Avenue, Nichols Hills, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
3309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1114 Huntington Avenue in Nichols Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Britton
1 Unit Available
808 Northwest 104th Street
808 Northwest 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1132 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
8209 Lakehurst Dr.
8209 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2860 sqft
This lakefront beauty offers one of the best views and the greatest sunset in Oklahoma City. Located in Lakehurst this 3 bedroom single story home could be the perfect fit for you. Lawncare is include. This home is a must see.
Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
Western Village-Pied Piper
1 Unit Available
1201 Northwest 106th Street
1201 Northwest 106th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
This beautiful 4bd-3ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Results within 5 miles of The Village
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
$
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.