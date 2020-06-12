/
2 bedroom apartments
117 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Village, OK
10125 N Pennsylvania #7
10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1609 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of The Village
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Quail Creek
11405 Springhollow Road #302
11405 Springhollow Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
11405 Springhollow Road #302 Available 07/05/20 Remodeled Condo in Quail Creek! - This home is located on Hefner between Lake Hefner Parkway and May. Cute condo in a super location! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Western Village-Pied Piper
1305 NW 99th St
1305 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully remodeled inside and out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Rent is $795.00. Available now! Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing! 405-537-4151 (RLNE3296232)
Quail Creek
11108 Spring Hollow Road
11108 Springhollow Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11108 Spring Hollow Road in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.
Quail Creek
11433 N May Avenue
11433 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
For Lease- Nice Condo in Quail Creek. Elementary school is very close. Upstairs unit.
Britton
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.
Camelot Estates Townhomes
2107 Nw 117th St
2107 Northwest 117th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1700 sqft
Amazing remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Oklahoma City. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen with granite countertops, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
Results within 5 miles of The Village
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1291 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1148 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
822 sqft
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.