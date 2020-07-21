All apartments in The Village
Find more places like 1301 Sheffield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Village, OK
/
1301 Sheffield Rd
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

1301 Sheffield Rd

1301 Sheffield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Village
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1301 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK 73120

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now! - Adorable home in The Village. Beautiful hardwood floors! Large corner lot with a fenced backyard and big storage building. W/D hookups in the garage.
$45 application fee per person. www.tpcrents.com

Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing. 405-537-4151

(RLNE5968670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Sheffield Rd have any available units?
1301 Sheffield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Village, OK.
What amenities does 1301 Sheffield Rd have?
Some of 1301 Sheffield Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Sheffield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Sheffield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Sheffield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Sheffield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Sheffield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Sheffield Rd offers parking.
Does 1301 Sheffield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Sheffield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Sheffield Rd have a pool?
No, 1301 Sheffield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Sheffield Rd have accessible units?
No, 1301 Sheffield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Sheffield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Sheffield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Sheffield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Sheffield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsThe Village 3 Bedroom Apartments
The Village Apartments with GaragesThe Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
The Village Apartments with ParkingPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University