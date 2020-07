The Residence at North Penn Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill carport hot tub

Love where you live! Seize your chance to live at The Residence at North Penn, one of the premier apartment communities in Oklahoma City, OK. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of immaculate landscaping, comfortable homes, and a variety of thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your personal lifestyle. Located in Brasswood, Oklahoma City, with easy access to North Pennsylvania Avenue and freeway 74, The Residence at North Penn is just minutes away from Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. We provide our awesome residents with a wide selection of unique one-, two-, or three- bedroom apartment floorplans so that you can find the home that best fits your lifestyle.



At The Residence at North Penn, we get that life can sometimes get hectic, busy, or just downright stressful. And your home is nothing if not a place to luxuriate and indulge in self-care! That’s why we offer our residents a myriad of different amenities to help make life that much easier so that you have