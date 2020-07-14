Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Get ready to fall in love! Your new home awaits at The Augusta, located in Oklahoma City, OK. Enjoy luxury living with truly sensational apartment features like high ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios or balconies. You’ll also love our many amazing community amenities, including our invigorating swimming pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, inviting clubhouse, covered parking and more. With four floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect space for your lifestyle!



You’re only 15 miles from Downtown Oklahoma City at The Augusta. The options for entertainment both locally and in the city are endless! If you’re headed downtown, stop by the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, take a stroll through Myriad Botanical Gardens, catch views of the city on the Wheeler Ferris Wheel and dine at Kitchen No. 324. Close to home, get a few swings in at Quail Creek Golf and Country Club, enjoy nature at Martin Park Nature Center or meet friends for dinner at