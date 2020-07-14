All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Augusta

4001 NW 122nd St · (920) 250-9726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Greens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0224 · Avail. Sep 3

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0935 · Avail. Sep 2

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0424 · Avail. Aug 15

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0221 · Avail. Jul 29

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 0623 · Avail. Aug 1

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 0933 · Avail. Aug 30

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Augusta.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get ready to fall in love! Your new home awaits at The Augusta, located in Oklahoma City, OK. Enjoy luxury living with truly sensational apartment features like high ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios or balconies. You’ll also love our many amazing community amenities, including our invigorating swimming pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, inviting clubhouse, covered parking and more. With four floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect space for your lifestyle!

You’re only 15 miles from Downtown Oklahoma City at The Augusta. The options for entertainment both locally and in the city are endless! If you’re headed downtown, stop by the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, take a stroll through Myriad Botanical Gardens, catch views of the city on the Wheeler Ferris Wheel and dine at Kitchen No. 324. Close to home, get a few swings in at Quail Creek Golf and Country Club, enjoy nature at Martin Park Nature Center or meet friends for dinner at

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Augusta have any available units?
The Augusta has 20 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Augusta have?
Some of The Augusta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
The Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Augusta pet-friendly?
Yes, The Augusta is pet friendly.
Does The Augusta offer parking?
Yes, The Augusta offers parking.
Does The Augusta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Augusta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Augusta have a pool?
Yes, The Augusta has a pool.
Does The Augusta have accessible units?
No, The Augusta does not have accessible units.
Does The Augusta have units with dishwashers?
No, The Augusta does not have units with dishwashers.
