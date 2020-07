Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance coffee bar guest parking key fob access lobby online portal

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Your pet-friendly home features Tuscan facades, an attractive plaza and lushly landscaped courtyards. Enjoy convenient 24-access to our state-of-the-art fitness center or relax alongside our beautiful resort-style pool and spa. You may also indulge in other thoughtful amenities including an internet cafe, poolside entertainment area with grills or walking your furry friend in our spacious pet park.



Inside your spacious and contemporary one, two or three bedroom apartment home, you’ll find granite counter tops, black appliances, hardwood-style floors, walk-in closets, garden tubs, detached garages and private balconies or cozy patios.



The Retreat at Quail North Apartments is centrally located near the Quail Springs shopping corridor and several major employers. Call or visit today for a personalized tour to discover your perfect new Oklahoma City apartment home at The Retreat at Quail North.



Welcome Home – This is Luxe Living.