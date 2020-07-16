All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

918 W Hill St

918 West Hill Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

918 West Hill Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 918 W Hill St · Avail. Jul 31

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
918 W Hill St Available 07/31/20 Charming Remodeled Home in Historic Paseo District with Detached Garage!! - Charming Remodeled Home in Historic Paseo District with Detached Garage!!

Look at this Remodeled Home in the Historic Paseo Area. This Tudor home has all the traditional features with bricked archway front porch and wood floors throughout the home. Quaint kitchen with some stainless steel appliances. The 2nd living area or den makes for a great entertainment area for your guests. The remodeled bathroom has newer flooring and toilet. House backs up to the community garden and great neighborhood park across the street. Beautiful living room and dedicated laundry room. Home also features a functional 1 car detached garage. If charm is what you are looking for.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE2888274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W Hill St have any available units?
918 W Hill St has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 W Hill St have?
Some of 918 W Hill St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
918 W Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 W Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 918 W Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 918 W Hill St offers parking.
Does 918 W Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 W Hill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W Hill St have a pool?
No, 918 W Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 918 W Hill St have accessible units?
No, 918 W Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W Hill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 W Hill St has units with dishwashers.
