Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden on-site laundry parking playground garage

918 W Hill St Available 07/31/20 Charming Remodeled Home in Historic Paseo District with Detached Garage!! - Charming Remodeled Home in Historic Paseo District with Detached Garage!!



Look at this Remodeled Home in the Historic Paseo Area. This Tudor home has all the traditional features with bricked archway front porch and wood floors throughout the home. Quaint kitchen with some stainless steel appliances. The 2nd living area or den makes for a great entertainment area for your guests. The remodeled bathroom has newer flooring and toilet. House backs up to the community garden and great neighborhood park across the street. Beautiful living room and dedicated laundry room. Home also features a functional 1 car detached garage. If charm is what you are looking for.



This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.



To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com



