Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

9028 SW 46th Street Available 07/13/20 1/2 off First months rent! 3 bedroom 2 bath home Mustang Schools - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located of S Council Rd and SW 44th St. Large pantry, custom cabinets and over the range microwave.



Pets- No

Refrigerator- No

Washer dryer hook ups- Yes

Fenced yard- yes



Prairie View Elementary

Mustang middle School

Mustang High School



*Per our policy we can only hold a property for a MAX of 2 weeks with a $500 hold that is paid at time of application*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2455228)