Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Price reduced- don't wait!*** This spectacular home has 3 beds downstairs and a bonus room upstairs. Nice entry way with a spacious living room that is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a pantry. The beautiful master suite has a walk in master closet, garden tub, and a large shower. The bonus room upstairs does have a closet could be 4th bedroom, media or a bonus room. The garage has great space for storage. Nice covered patio and fenced backyard.