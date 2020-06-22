7904 Lakehurst Dr

Amenities

3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire. Close to Lake Hefner, Fine Dining, Baptist Medical Center, the Sunflower Farmer's Market and other shopping. This home has been completely remodeled with fabulous wood floors, Oakwood Built in Cabinets and hutch in the dining room. The Kitchen is open with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and breakfast dining area. The formal dining and living area has the most beautiful wood floors and is extremely spacious. There is a fireplace in the formal living room you can cozy up to in the winter time. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. Closet space galore. Call 405-605-6445 to View Today!!!



