All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 7904 Lakehurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
7904 Lakehurst Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7904 Lakehurst Dr

7904 Lakehurst Drive · (405) 605-6445 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Lakehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7904 Lakehurst Dr · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire. Close to Lake Hefner, Fine Dining, Baptist Medical Center, the Sunflower Farmer's Market and other shopping. This home has been completely remodeled with fabulous wood floors, Oakwood Built in Cabinets and hutch in the dining room. The Kitchen is open with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and breakfast dining area. The formal dining and living area has the most beautiful wood floors and is extremely spacious. There is a fireplace in the formal living room you can cozy up to in the winter time. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. Closet space galore. Call 405-605-6445 to View Today!!!

(RLNE2491082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Lakehurst Dr have any available units?
7904 Lakehurst Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7904 Lakehurst Dr have?
Some of 7904 Lakehurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Lakehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Lakehurst Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Lakehurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7904 Lakehurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7904 Lakehurst Dr offer parking?
No, 7904 Lakehurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7904 Lakehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7904 Lakehurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Lakehurst Dr have a pool?
No, 7904 Lakehurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Lakehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 7904 Lakehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Lakehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 Lakehurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7904 Lakehurst Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity