Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

636 Hunters Hill Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the West Oaks Addition NW OKC - This darling 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the West Oaks Addition in NW Oklahoma City. This home has been newly painted with an open floor plan. Spacious living room plus second living room has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen comes with all white appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. Plenty of counter space and storage. There is an inside utility room. The home is in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees, very close to a variety of dining and all the shopping of the outlet malls right off of I-40. There is a large fenced in backyard with open patio for plenty of family gatherings!! Call 405-605-6445 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE3403667)