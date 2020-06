Amenities

garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Most wonderful, beautifully updated half duplex in exclusive area of Glenbrook/Nichols Hills. Huge, open rooms. Fully equipped kitchen. Oversize garage. Unbelievable storage. Very nice master suite. Small courtyard. Very low maintenance. hardwood and travertine floors throughout. Two zones for heat and air as well as two water heaters. Quiet, very private location on cul de sac street. Walking distance to Waterford, WholeFoods, Trader Joe, best shopping, restaurants, parks.