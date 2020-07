Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

604 NW 161st ST Available 08/07/20 Gated Community- Edmond Schools-Built in 2008-Storm Shelter - Contact Juanita at 405.388.5258 or Juanita@fidelityrei.com to schedule a showing.



Great house in a wonderful gated neighborhood (Villas at Cedar Creek). Open Kitchen with granite countertops, storm shelter, sprinkler system. HOA takes care of mowing front & backyard. Neighborhood has walking trails & has easy access to Edmond & Kilpatrick Turnpike.



New W/D appliance pkg available - $50.00 p/month



Edmond School District - (Tenant to verify information)

*Elementary: Charles Haskell

*Middle: Summit

*High School: Santa Fe



Pets Welcome:

$25 p/month - Less than 25lbs

$50 p/month - Over 26lbs

*Breed restrictions apply - Contact Leasing Realtor for more information*



