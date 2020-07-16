All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

6022 NW 16th St

6022 Northwest 16th Street · (405) 463-0040
Location

6022 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73127
West 10th

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6022 NW 16th St · Avail. Aug 14

$799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6022 NW 16th St Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home in NW OKC! Must See!! - Charming two bedroom duplex in NW Oklahoma City. This property has an attached two car garage and small fenced yard. The kitchen includes refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher & disposal.

Fireplace will not be available for tenant use.

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing! (Once available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE3609980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 NW 16th St have any available units?
6022 NW 16th St has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 NW 16th St have?
Some of 6022 NW 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 NW 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
6022 NW 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 NW 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6022 NW 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 6022 NW 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 6022 NW 16th St offers parking.
Does 6022 NW 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6022 NW 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 NW 16th St have a pool?
No, 6022 NW 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 6022 NW 16th St have accessible units?
No, 6022 NW 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 NW 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 NW 16th St has units with dishwashers.
